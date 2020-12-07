This story is part of our Home Page Days of Christmas, where we hope to inject some new ideas and traditions into this unusual holiday season as well as shine some light on how locals are celebrating.
Either you're into Christmas music, or you're not. Me? I absolutely love when all you can hear on the radio are varying versions of "Jingle Bells."
Our staff put together a list of our favorites — from Kenny Loggins' "Celebrate Me Home," which is particularly apt this year, to family favorites like "The Christmas Song" from A Charlie Brown Christmas.
We know you've likely had your fill of the holiday tunes this year, but if you haven't, queue up our list, sit down near your sparkling tree and enjoy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.