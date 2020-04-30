The Home Page team will be hosting a series of virtual livestream conversations with county leaders in business, government, nonprofits and healthcare. The series will begin Monday, May 4 at noon.
The series, called Home Page Profiles: Comeback Conversations, will focus on Williamson County's efforts to bounce back from the COVID crisis.
The first guest will be Eric Jacobson, CEO of the Battle of Franklin Trust, and the discussion will center on the innovation needed to stay relevant during COVID shutdowns of the two historic sites, Carnton and Carter House. Jacobson will also share their plans going forward for their scaled reopening.
Register for any of these sessions by clicking the below link.
Monday, May 4 - Eric Jacobson, CEO of the Battle of Franklin Trust
Wednesday, May 6 - Petra Coach Marshall Martin, Taking Your Business from Defense to Offense
Register for these livestreams and check out future events by clicking here.
