With just a few details left to tend to, owners of Hop House Tennessee Taps in downtown Franklin expect to open their doors this Saturday to give customers a soft introduction to the place.
Mark Cook, former Managing Editor of Home Page Media, and his son, Kenny Sizemore, have been working toward opening their business since they came up with the idea last March. The taphouse, located at 117 Fifth Ave. N., will have 30 taps pouring beers from breweries across Tennessee, as well as six taps with beers from breweries in adjacent states.
Cook said Hop House Tennessee Taps will have staff who are well versed in the beer being poured.
“We’re educating the staff and hiring people that are already educated about Tennessee beer,” Cook said. “That’s the niche that we think no one else has done. We’ve visited all these breweries and we’re continuing to visit those. So we’ll be able to talk about the breweries and the people that own them.”
Cook said most of the breweries in the state are located in Middle Tennessee, with around 30 places crafting beer. From Williamson County, Hop House will serve beers from Cool Springs Brewery, Mill Creek, Garr’s Beer and Mantra (though it has recently moved to Rutherford County.)
Once the kitchen is fully operational, Hop House Tennessee Taps will serve food as well.
“It will be tapas-style dining with small plates,” Cook said. “We want to encourage people to hang around and relax and order something and drink some beer. The food is leisurely modeled after Spanish-style tapas, but we’re also trying to get some Tennessee tapas. I’ve met with Miss Daisy (Daisy King) to hopefully come up with some ideas.”
In addition to the numerous craft beers on tap, the family-owned and –operated taphouse will serve bottles, cans and growlers to go.
Seating capacity is 48. Hours are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and noon to 8 p.m. Sunday.
