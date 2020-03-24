The local office of Mississippi-based accounting and business advisory firm Horne LLP has hired Albert Hutzler as a director for the firm’s health care team.
Hutzler was previously a partner at Boca Raton-based HealthCare Appraisers for 15 years. Based in the firm's Brentwood office, he specializes in compliance-based consulting, helping clients navigate various health laws, including Stark, Anti-Kickback, False Claims Act, HIPPA, EMTALA, IRS Regulations and other state and local health care regulations.
Hutzler joins Horne (stylized as "HORNE") with more than 20 years of previous experience as a financial analyst and 25 years as an attorney. He is a published author and regular speaker on health care valuation and legal compliance issues, as well as an active member with industry associations.
"[Hutzler's] extensive legal and financial knowledge of the healthcare industry helps clients solve their toughest problems. I know this will generate excitement for our clients and our team,” Horne Healthcare Partner in Charge Kathrine G. Watts said in a release.
This post originally appeared in our sister publication, the Nashville Post.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.