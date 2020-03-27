Shares of hospital companies fell on Friday as investors digested the proposed support for the sector in the federal stimulus bill moving through Congress versus the apparent loss of business they are experiencing.
One of the catalysts for the stock price drops among hospital owners was a report by JPMorgan analyst Gary Taylor, who noted that revenues at nonprofit hospitals have plummeted in recent weeks after providers and public officials ordered a halt to elective procedures. The money set aside in the federal support package, he added, won’t be anywhere near enough to cover the top-line drop.
At about noon Friday — when the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index was down nearly 3 percent — shares of HCA Healthcare (Ticker: HCA) were down 8 percent to about $87. At one point Thursday, they had been up 12 percent but the shift in sentiment brought them much closer to breakeven at the end of that session.
Shares of Franklin-based Community Health Systems (Ticker: CYH) and Brentwood’s Quorum Health (Ticker: QHC) were down 13 percent and 4.5 percent, respectively, midday Friday. All three companies have high debt loads, which Taylor said could cause liquidity problems in the coming quarters.
Also hurting Friday, although more in line with the broader market, were shares of Surgery Partners (Ticker: SGRY), which were off a little more than 3 percent to $6.78, and senior care companies Brookdale (Ticker: BKD) and National HealthCare Corp. (Ticker: NHC)
This post originally appeared in our sister publication, the Nashville Post.
