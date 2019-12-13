Party Fowl, known for its hot chicken dishes, has announced it will be opening a new dining location in the Cool Springs area in February.
The restaurant, which opened its flagship location in downtown Nashville in 2014, will be in operation at 1914 Galleria Blvd. in the former Kona Grill at CoolSprings Galleria. It’s a 7,077-square-foot restaurant that will offer indoor seating for 240 guests, plus a patio that will accommodate an additional 70 guests.
The space will also boast Party Fowl’s wall-to-wall big screen TVs, a large private event space and a massive, full-service bar extending more than 45 feet.
Guests of the Franklin location will have the opportunity to enjoy all of Party Fowl’s signature hot chicken dishes, which are available in five heat levels ranging from mild to “Poultrygeist.” The menu, created by executive chef Bart Pickens, will feature everything from the Hot Chicken B&B served with a hot chicken breast, Texas toast and bourbon glazed beignets, to Hot Chicken Street Tacos and a Hot Chicken Cuban Sandwich.
Also making its way to the new location will be Party Fowl’s brunch menu, an expansive selection of local beers, as well as its slushies and craft cocktails.
Party Fowl also has locations in Donelson and Murfreesboro.
For more information and updates on Party Fowl’s Cool Springs location, visit www.partyfowl.com.
