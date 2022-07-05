Bob Ravener, Republican candidate for the Tennessee House of Representatives in District 61, has garnered a high number of local endorsements in Franklin and Brentwood, per a release.
“I am honored and humbled to have so many trusted and dedicated public servants support my candidacy," said Ravener. "They know me for who I am, what I stand for, and as the one who will best represent the interests of Brentwood and Franklin in Nashville."
A release from the campaign says that current and former leaders, elected officials and organizations who are so far supporting Ravener include:
- Williamson County Mayor Rogers Anderson
- Williamson County Sheriff Dusty Rhoades
- State Representative Sam Whitson (District 65)
- Franklin Mayor Ken Moore
- Franklin Vice Mayor Brandy Blanton
- Brentwood Vice Mayor Nelson Andrews
- Franklin Alderman Clyde Barnhill (At Large)
- Franklin Alderman Matt Brown (Ward 2)
- Franklin Alderman Jason Potts (Ward 3)
- Franklin Alderman Patrick Baggett (Ward 4)
- County Commissioner Paul Webb (District 6)
- County Commissioner Bert Chalfant (District 7)
- County Commissioner Tom Tunnicliffe (District 7)
- County Commissioner Matt Williams (District 9)
- County Commissioner Meghan Guffee (District 10)
- County Commissioner David Landrum (District 10)
- County Commissioner Brian Beathard (District 11)
- Former TDOT Commissioner & Franklin Mayor John Schroer
- Former Brentwood Mayor Betsy Crossley
- Former Franklin Vice Mayor Pam Lewis
- Former Franklin Alderman Ernie Bacon
- Former Franklin Alderman Margaret Martin
- Nancy Sargent, wife of the late Charles Sargent, Former State Rep. (District 61)
- Tennessee Professional Fire Fighters Association
- Franklin Firefighters Association Local 3758
Ravener says he is running as "a lifelong, conservative Republican, proud U.S. Navy veteran, successful businessman, job creator and engaged community volunteer."
Ravener and Brentwood lawyer Gino Bulso are among the candidates seeking the House seat being vacated by Brandon Ogles. Ravener and Bulso are the two primary candidates running for the GOP nomination in August.
Early voting is July 15-30 with the Primary election day on Aug. 4.
