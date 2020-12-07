The House Democratic Caucus on Monday picked Nashville Rep. Vincent Dixie as its new chair.
Dixie, who is beginning his second term in the House, succeeds a fellow Nashville Democrat, Mike Stewart, who decided to step down from the leadership position. Dixie beat out two other Nashville Democrats — Bo Mitchell and John Ray Clemmons — for the post.
The new caucus chair previously served as caucus treasurer and promised in a letter to colleagues announcing his candidacy to focus on caucus fundraising. Democrats have largely faltered as they have tried to claw their way out of super-minority status in the House.
Democrats will control 26 of the chamber’s 99 seats in the new year, the same number they held in the previous term.
Rep. Jesse Chism of Memphis is the new caucus treasurer. House Democrats also voted to reappoint Memphis Rep. Karen Camper as minority leader and Nashville Rep. Harold Love as assistant minority leader.
House and Senate Republicans have voted to retain their leaders in recent weeks, and Senate Democrats were scheduled to hold a leadership election last week but postponed it.
Tennessee Republican Party leaders over the weekend voted to keep chair Scott Golden in his leadership position. Tennessee Democratic Party Chair Mary Mancini is not standing for re-election, and party leadership will pick a new head in January.
This post originally appeared in our partner publication, the Nashville Post.
