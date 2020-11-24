The House Republican Caucus met Tuesday to elect its leadership team, largely holdovers from the existing lineup.
Speaker Cameron Sexton and Majority Leader William Lamberth were both re-elected without opposition. Sexton still faces a formal vote by the full House, though Republicans hold a super-majority and are expected easily to re-elect Sexton in the new year.
The one major contested election was for caucus chair, a position previously held by Rep. Jeremy Faison. Rep. Robin Smith, who was recently elected to her second term in the House and is a past Tennessee Republican Party chair, challenged Faison for re-election.
Faison defeated Smith and will serve in the position again.
Additionally, Rep. Ron Gant was elected assistant majority leader, Rep. Johnny Garrett was elected whip, Rep. Mark Cochran was elected caucus treasurer, Rep. Pat Marsh was elected speaker pro tempore, Rep. Brandon Ogles was elected caucus vice chair and Rep. Paul Sherrell was elected floor leader. The caucus held the election on the House floor after scrapping a plan to meet at a local hotel due to Mayor John Cooper's decision to re-institute gathering size limits.
House Democrats have leadership elections of their own coming soon. Though Minority Leader Karen Camper is so far unopposed, the Democratic caucus chair position is open after Nashville Rep. Mike Stewart decided not to seek re-election. Nashville Reps. Vincent Dixie and John Ray Clemmons are seeking the post, and others could join the race.
This post originally appeared in our partner publication, the Nashville Post.
