Members of the state House returned to the Capitol Tuesday for a series of committee meetings in preparation for the full return of the Tennessee General Assembly next week.
House education committees considered dozens of bills Tuesday, though sponsors withdrew others as lawmakers seek to limit the scope of what is considered during the session, resumed after a two-month break caused by the spread of COVID-19.
But House and Senate leaders disagree on how much the legislature should debate next month. The House will take up a number of legislative proposals unrelated to the coronavirus pandemic or the economic crisis caused by it while Senate leadership is seeking to limit debate to bills related to those topics. House and Senate leaders also disagree about whether to allow members of the public into legislative offices.
On Tuesday, a small number of observers were allowed into House committee rooms though the Senate plans to limit in-person attendees to lawmakers, staff and media.
In one House education subcommittee on Tuesday, Nashville Democratic Rep. Bo Mitchell’s effort to repeal Gov. Bill Lee’s education savings account program died when it did not receive a second. Mitchell cited a court’s decision earlier this month to put a halt to the program in seeking to repeal it.
“We’re just wasting the court’s time clogging up the courts with a piece of legislation we know is wrong,” Mitchell said.
Though his bill failed to move forward, the private-school voucher program could be up for debate anyway, as lawmakers seek to adjust the state budget in accordance with new estimates of drastically reduced tax revenues related to the pandemic.
With the program, which would give more than $7,000 in public-school money to qualifying students for private school tuition and related costs, currently enjoined by a court, lawmakers could strip the millions of dollars in funding for its implementation in the next school year while preserving the program for the following year.
More House committees will meet throughout the week. The sole Senate committee to meet this week is the Finance, Ways and Means Committee, which will gather Thursday ahead of the resumption of session next week.
This post originally appeared in our sister publication, the Nashville Post.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.