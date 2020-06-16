The Tennessee General Assembly is nearly ready to go home for the year, as the House this week takes up a revised spending plan for the fiscal year starting July 1.
Last week, the Senate passed its own version of the budget, which included more than $300 million in reductions from the rushed plan passed in March before the two chambers recessed due to COVID-19.
Late Monday night, the House Finance, Ways and Means subcommittee and full committee both approved the package of budget bills, clearing the way for them to be heard on the House floor.
With the pandemic blasting a significant hole in the state’s revenues this year, and the effect projected to continue well into next year, Gov. Bill Lee and his Republican allies in the legislature have had to scale back on previous priorities. But the House and Senate versions do not completely align.
“We are still in conversation with them,” House Majority Leader William Lamberth said.
Lamberth said the two chambers differ on how deeply to cut the spending plan. The House, he said, is considering deeper cuts in an effort to return the state to a normal budget cycle within two years rather than three years. The Senate version of the budget passed last week did not include a delay to the cut in the Hall Income Tax on stock dividends, but House leaders are intent on pushing off that tax cut for now.
With Lee’s education savings account program tied up in court and enrollment less than expected, funding for the program has been all but eliminated in both versions of the spending plan. So, too, have promised raises for teachers across the state.
The budget includes a $200 million fund for county and city governments — money that could be used to fill revenue gaps or for other expenses. The House is also considering sales tax holidays, including at restaurants and auto dealers, later this summer in an effort to stimulate the economy.
Despite the state's dire straits, Republican leaders are pumping even more money into its rainy-day fund and doing everything possible to ensure the state’s unemployment trust fund remains north of $1 billion, lest it fall below the mark and trigger and increase in employers’ pay-in rates.
“It is a well-worked document, and sets in place a good strategy for addressing a time economically that we have never faced,” Senate Finance Chair Bo Watson said last week.
In the spending plan approved by the Senate, the state would issue more than $160 million in bonds for projects originally set to be paid for in cash. Senate Majority Leader Jack Johnson (R-Franklin) promised last week that “this is not reckless.” House leaders are seeking even more in bond funds, over the hesitation of some more fiscally conservative members.
As the Senate waits on the House to catch up on the budget, representatives have continued debating bills that the Senate has pledged not to take up because they are deemed to be unrelated to the pandemic or the budget or not time-sensitive. One such bill is one pushed this week by House Speaker Cameron Sexton and Majority Leader William Lamberth, who are seeking to make it a felony to camp on state property without permission or vandalize state property. That bill was drafted in response to a small peaceful gathering at the Capitol over the weekend and Sexton confirmed that the increased penalties would also apply to people experiencing homeless on state property.
Lamberth said Monday the measure, which would establish a 30-day mandatory minimum sentence for violations, would “magnify the voice of peaceful protesters.”
This post originally appeared in our sister publication, the Nashville Post.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.