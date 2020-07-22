It is almost the end of July and we are in the season of those annoying “pop-up” thunderstorms that seem to make their way into every weather forecast we hear on a daily basis.
In technical meteorological terms, that means it might not rain for two weeks in your location or it might pour an inch in five minutes, three times in one day!
How is your home or more specifically your gutters handling this onslaught of water when it occurs? Is the water flowing out of your downspouts away from your home as it should, or is it bubbling up and out over the top of your gutters then flowing off the roof where it can make a path through the debris down onto the ground in strange places all the way around your home?
Keeping your gutters clean is not a job most people enjoy, however it is an integral part of protecting your home. Clogged gutters could cause multiple issues starting with damage to the roof of your home and interior and exterior walls if water is back-flowing up under shingles.
You could also experience damage to your foundation and basement or crawl space if water is flowing out of the top of gutters and down beside the foundation rather than being directed down and away from your home. Gutters and downspouts clogged with leaves, maple “helicopters”, pine needles or other debris can also provide a nice nesting ground for all sorts of insects, small rodents and even mold build-up if the water isn’t flowing properly. These problems can be compounded as the weather turns cold and wet debris freezes.
How often should you clean your gutters? Ideally, you should inspect them twice a year when you get your HVAC unit checked. However, that number could be higher or lower depending on how many trees are in your yard and whether you have any type of gutter guards or screens installed.
If your roof is low enough and you feel safe on a ladder, you could tackle this quick weekend project on your own. However, leaving the job to a professional is also a very safe option and is usually not that costly. Whichever option you choose, be sure to monitor your gutters throughout the year for signs of problems in order to head off more expensive repairs and keep the water flowing!
