With directions from health officials, all of us at Williamson Home Page are now working from home to practice social distancing.
As we sit on our couches, at kitchen tables and home office desks, many of us are joined by our fuzzy, cuddly companions.
Our sister publication, the Nashville Scene, is highlighting their cute pets/office assistants and we’ve decided to follow suit. If you’re now more frequently surrounded by barks, meows or chirps, enter our Employee of the Week contest for prizes. For additional entries, share a photo on Twitter or Instagram. Tag us and use the hashtag #WilliamsonAtHome for a chance at having your cuddly friend recognized.
Below are some of our best and brightest.
Name: Nancy, Branch Manager
Supervisor: Amanda Haggard, Managing Editor
Skills: Eating toddler toys, getting mud on the floor, accepting various scritches
Name: Lucy, Office Manager
Supervisor: Matt Blois, Associate Editor
Skills: None
Name: Henry, Content Strategist
Supervisor: Rebekah Jones, Assistant Editor
Skills: Knocking things off tables repeatedly, escaping to the outdoors, eating everything
Name: Sunny, Secretary
Supervisor: Alexander Willis, Associate Editor
Skills: Sleeping. That's it.
Name: Marley, Chief Morale Officer
Supervisor: Kelly Gilfillan, Publisher
Skills: Smiling, de-stuffing and de-squeaking toys, begging, licking
Name: Titan, Sheriff
Supervisor: Cory Woodroof, Assistant Editor
Skills: Eating, sleeping, patrolling, more eating, barking and growling at the door when a sound happens, making you feel like a terrible human being every time you leave the house, being a very good boy
