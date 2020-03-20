dog

With directions from health officials, all of us at Williamson Home Page are now working from home to practice social distancing.

As we sit on our couches, at kitchen tables and home office desks, many of us are joined by our fuzzy, cuddly companions.

Our sister publication, the Nashville Scene, is highlighting their cute pets/office assistants and we’ve decided to follow suit. If you’re now more frequently surrounded by barks, meows or chirps, enter our Employee of the Week contest for prizes. For additional entries, share a photo on Twitter or Instagram. Tag us and use the hashtag #WilliamsonAtHome for a chance at having your cuddly friend recognized.

Below are some of our best and brightest.

Image from iOS (1).jpg

Name: Nancy, Branch Manager

Supervisor: Amanda Haggard, Managing Editor

Skills: Eating toddler toys, getting mud on the floor, accepting various scritches

20200319_165440.jpg

Name: Lucy, Office Manager

Supervisor: Matt Blois, Associate Editor

Skills: None

IMG_9013.jpg

Name: Henry, Content Strategist

Supervisor: Rebekah Jones, Assistant Editor

Skills: Knocking things off tables repeatedly, escaping to the outdoors, eating everything

Image from iOS (2).jpg

Name: Sunny, Secretary

Supervisor: Alexander Willis, Associate Editor

Skills: Sleeping. That's it.

Image from iOS (3).jpg

Name: Marley, Chief Morale Officer

Supervisor: Kelly Gilfillan, Publisher

Skills: Smiling, de-stuffing and de-squeaking toys, begging, licking

Sheriff Titan

Name: Titan, Sheriff

Supervisor: Cory Woodroof, Assistant Editor 

Skills: Eating, sleeping, patrolling, more eating, barking and growling at the door when a sound happens, making you feel like a terrible human being every time you leave the house, being a very good boy 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.