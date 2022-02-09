Vanderbilt football coach Clark Lea has found himself an unfortunate victim of a little friendly Harbaugh family rivalry.
Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh recently poached his brother Jim’s defensive coordinator Mike MacDonald from his University of Michigan staff. Jim, in turn, filled his vacant DC position by hiring away a former Raven — Vanderbilt defensive coordinator Jesse Minter.
ESPN’s Pete Thamel first reported the news.
Lea didn’t wait long, however, to name Minter’s replacement, promoting defensive backs coach Nick Howell to run the Commodores’ defense, according to a report from 247Sports.
Howell has over a decade of defensive coordinator experience, serving in the role previously with both BYU (2013-2015) and Virginia (2016-2021). He joined Vanderbilt in early 2022 as defensive backs coach, replacing LaMar Morgan who left to be the defensive coordinator at Louisiana.
“Nick brings a wealth of experience on the defensive side of the ball,” Lea said after Howell’s hiring. “Throughout his career, he has proven his ability to develop players and strengthen culture, and he certainly will help move us forward in both areas. I am thrilled to have him as a part of the Vanderbilt football family and looking forward to the positive impact he will have in our program.”
In Minter’s lone year, the Vanderbilt defense struggled, allowing 457.7 yards of total offense, 264.3 yards passing, 193.4 yards rushing and 35.8 points per game.
Lea and his staff strongly emphasized rebuilding the defense through the 2022 recruiting class, adding two transfers and 14 of 28 incoming recruits on the defensive side of the ball.
Among Vanderbilt’s incoming defensive recruits are four-star linebacker Daniel Martin; four-star Clemson transfer and former CPA linebacker Kane Patterson; his brother Langston Patterson, a three-star linebacker from CPA; three-star edge rusher Darren Agu, a former Notre Dame commit; and University of Connecticut cornerback transfer Jeremy Lucien.
