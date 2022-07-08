Hunt Brothers Pizza co-founder Lonnie Hunt died Wednesday. He was 85.
Hunt and his brothers worked together in the restaurant business for most of their lives, with Lonnie taking over management of his father’s Austin Drive-In restaurant at age 17 upon his father’s death. The brothers founded Hunt Brothers Pizza in Nashville in 1991, with the pizza now available at more than 8,000 locations, mostly in convenience stores.
“We remember Lonnie as living a well-lived life,” Hunt Brothers CEO Scott Hunt, Lonnie Hunt’s nephew, said in a release. “He loved his family, his wife Darla; sons Victor, Chris and Austin; eight grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren, very deeply. He was a man of great faith and his beliefs gave both him and his family peace in his final days.”
Hunt was born Nov. 21, 1936, in Evansville, Indiana. Fellow co-founder and brother Jim Hunt died in 2016.
