The National Weather Service is warning Tennesseans of the impending storms expected to impact the state beginning on Tuesday following Hurricane Ida's landfall on the gulf coast.
The Category 4 hurricane made landfall in Louisiana on Sunday, bringing what the National Hurricane Center called a "catastrophic storm surge, extreme winds, and flash flooding" to portions of southern Louisiana.
By 7 p.m., IDA had slowed to a category 3 storm, and NWS Nashville is reporting that Tennessee will see the impacts from the storm on Wednesday and Thursday as the hurricane crosses the western and middle portions of the state as it continues into Kentucky, West Virginia and Virginia.
By Sunday night the slow-moving storm caused a widespread power outage following "catastrophic transmission damage" that left the entire city of New Orleans, along with all of Orleans Parish, in the dark.
NWS forecasts that Williamson County and surrounding Middle Tennessee counties could see 3-4 inches of rain through Wednesday and a flash flood watch has been issued through 1 a.m. on Wednesday.
Those forecasts will be updated, and NWS advises residents to be weather-aware and check their website for updated forecasts and weather alerts.
NWS Nashville has provided a situation report, and in a social media post on Sunday, they warned residents of the threat of heavy rainfall that will start on Monday evening and impact the region most severely on Tuesday.
On Saturday, members of the Franklin Fire Department and Williamson County Emergency Management Agency deployed as part of Tennessee Task Force 2 to Port Allen, La.
That multi-agency response was done at the request of the Federal Emergency Management Agency and as a function of the Emergency Management Assistance Compact, a mutual-aid agreement between states.
TTF2 also includes personnel from the Nashville Fire Department, Nashville Office of Emergency Management, Metro Nashville Police Department and the Nashville Department of Transportation (NDOT,) formerly known as Public Works. That deployment is expected to last 14 days.
