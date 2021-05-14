The No. 1-seeded Carolina Hurricanes technically have home-ice advantage in their Stanley Cup Playoff series against the Nashville Predators.
But with Bridgestone Arena set to increase fan attendance to 12,135 for home playoff games, the Hurricanes lobbied to be allowed more fans for their home playoff game to level the playing field.
Well, their plea worked.
The team issued a statement on Friday afternoon announcing they have gotten clearance from the local government to increase their maximum occupancy during the postseason.
“Governor Cooper has been consistent in his message that we would be allowed to host more fans as case levels dropped and vaccination rates increased,” the statement read. “We thank him and Dr. Cohen for their diligence and keeping our state safe, and for now allowing more of our passionate fans into PNC Arena to provide the legendary playoff home- ice advantage our Canics can create.”
PNC Arena in Raleigh actually has a larger capacity than Bridgestone Arena, but the Hurricanes had only been permitted to accommodate about 6,000 fans due to North Carolina’s COVID-19 restrictions.
North Carolina state senators Amy Galey and Lisa Barnes sent a letter to the governor on Wednesday evening urging him to change his mind and allow more fans in playoff games.
The team has reportedly explored several avenues to get permission for more fans, including increased cleaning procedures for handrails and restrooms, sending out surveys to fans asking if they felt safe in the arena, and looking into creating a vaccinated section.
“We’ve spent a lot of money and a lot of time making sure we did it right,” Hurricanes GM Don Waddell said. “We think we can do it right if we increase attendance… We’re doing everything we can to prove not only to the state but to our customers we have the best environment we can.”
Bridgestone Arena has been widely known for being one of the more difficult buidlings in the NHL for visiting teams. Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour got to experience that firsthand Saturday and Monday — and that was with the Predators hosting only about 7,000 fans.
“It was a big deal playing in [Nashville] with that amount of fans, the energy level was intense and it felt great,” Brind’Amour told reporters on Tuesday. “And now they’re saying they’re going to have more in there. That’s a big advantage, there’s no doubt about it. Obviously, that’s out of our hands, and we could talk about that all day. But it’d be nice if we could definitely do that. Our fans have been great. They might have to put a little extra effort in if they don’t have as many people in there.”
Follow Michael Gallagher on Twitter @MGsports_
