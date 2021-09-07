Nashville Predators head coach John Hynes is no stranger to representing his country on an international stage.
The 46-year-old served as the head coach of the U.S. Men’s National Team during the International Ice Hockey Federation’s World Championship in 2016, and he spent six years as the USA Hockey National Development Program’s head coach, posting a 188-131-16-10 record and winning a gold medal in 2006.
Hynes also spent time with the U.S. U17 Development Team as a head coach, and the U.S. U18 National Team as an assistant coach.
But now Hynes will coach in what many consider the pinnacle of international competition: the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing, China in February — the first Olympic invitation of his career.
“You are humbled [in getting selected] because it’s an opportunity to work in a best-on-best tournament in the world with the best American players competing against nations' other top players, top coaches. So it’s a great honor, a great challenge,” Hynes told reporters on Friday.
Hynes joins a Team USA coaching staff that features head coach Mike Sullivan (Pittsburgh Penguins), and assistant coaches Todd Reirden (Pittsburgh), David Quinn (former New York Rangers head coach) and former NHL goaltender Ryan Miller, who won a silver medal in the 2010 Olympics where he was named the tournament’s MVP. Miller also has the best career goals-against average (1.30) of any American goaltender in Olympic history.
Known for his meticulousness, Hynes has already started analyzing all of the players who will potentially be available for the U.S. roster, which could be finalized sometime in October. Until then, Hynes stated he anticipates several virtual meetings between himself and the rest of the coaching staff as they build toward the Winter Games, which begin on Feb. 4 and run through Feb. 20.
“This is an experience where it’s not only going to benefit myself but hopefully our coaching staff, our players, our organization, where you’re coming back with different ideas, different interactions that I think help invigorate you,” Hynes added. “Because it’s such a highly-competitive event, I’m really looking forward to it. That time in between when we start our Nashville Predators season and when we return, there’s going to be a lot of growth there.”
