Update (8:49 p.m.): The Franklin Police Department has indicated this off-ramp is now open after being closed due to an injury crash.
Original story follows:
The I-65 S Goose Creek Bypass/Peytonsville Road exit ramp will be closed until 8 p.m. after an injury crash where a vehicle crash into and severed the support column to an overhead sign, according to the Franklin Police Department.
Police say the road will be closed for the safety of motorists, as it is currently unsafe to travel under that unstable overhead sign.
All southbound I-65 traffic destined for the Goose Creek Bypass (Berry Farms, Ladd Park, Stream Valley, etc.) must exit at either Murfreesboro Road or I-840.
