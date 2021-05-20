Update (7:20 p.m.): All lanes have been reopened.
Original Story: A multi-vehicle crash has shut down all but one lane of Interstate 65 South at mile marker 72.8 near Brentwood.
According to the Tennessee Department of Transportation's SmartWay map, the crash was reported at approximately 5:43 p.m. on Thursday.
The city of Brentwood issued a Nixle alert about the incident, calling it a "major" crash, and there is no estimated time as to when the scene will be cleared.
Drivers are advised to avoid the area, and a TDOT traffic camera showed traffic backed up for miles as first responders work the scene of the crash.
No other information about the crash was immediately available.
