Geert has returned! Well, for one episode. Former Nashville Post editor and It’s All Your Fault co-host Geert De Lombaerde returns to his old stomping ground to talk about what he’s thought of the Preds season so far.
The last time he appeared on the podcast we were still talking about the “youth movement” and a “competitive rebuild,” and Matt Duchene wasn’t scoring goals, so there’s a lot to catch up on.
Also discussed: Tips for new Nashville SC fans! The season starts soon and De Lombaerde and Michael Gallagher tell new soccer fans what to expect at games. Lots of rowdy chanting, for one! And, apparently, a cheer that Preds fans will no doubt recognize.
Plus: Punk rock? Sure. Let’s talk about punk rock, too. On a hockey podcast. Makes total sense.
