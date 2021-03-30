Superfood ingredient blue majik has landed on I Love Juice Bar’s menu for a limited time only, according to a press release.
The plant-based spirulina extract, known for its bright blue coloring and many health benefits, is a key ingredient in I Love Juice Bar’s Early Riser juice that is now available through May 16 at all locations. This includes the Williamson County stores in downtown Franklin, on Carothers Parkway and in Brentwood.
Rachel Layton, I Love Juice Bar managing partner, said blue majik was first made popular with Juice Bar guests last year, and there has been great interest in bringing it back to the menu.
“Our blue majik smoothie swirls were a huge hit in 2020, and we quickly noted our guests’ obsession with food that is not only healthy, but bright and beautiful,” Layton said. “We are always innovating our recipes based on our guests’ feedback, and we can’t wait to hear what they think about the Early Riser.”
The Early Riser juice is high in protein and low in calories, featuring cucumber, cayenne and lemon with the blue majik and offering anti-inflammatory and energizing properties and antioxidants.
In addition to the three in Williamson County, the limited time offer is available at all 32 Juice Bar locations across the southeast. Online ordering and curbside pickup are also available at each location.
I Love Juice Bar is also preparing to roll out a new loyalty program in early April, where guests can earn stars with each purchase to use toward rewards such as a free add-on item, $5 off one item, and even free smoothies.
