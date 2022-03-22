Nfocus Magazine Editor-in-Chief Nancy Floyd is stepping down at the end of this week after a decade at the luxury social and lifestyle publication.
Floyd is joining local public relations firm Hall Strategies as a senior account supervisor.
Hired at Nfocus in 2012, Floyd was promoted to editor-in-chief in 2014. She has regularly contributed to other FW Publishing outlets including the Post and the Nashville Scene during her time on staff. Amanda Haggard, the editor of fellow FWP outlet Williamson Homepage, also departed the company earlier this year.
"There is a specific acumen one must have to be the editor-in-chief of a beloved publication with such nuance as Nfocus — the respect for Nashville's generous charitable spirit is chief among them, with a heavy dose of culture, luxury and style, not to mention a keen business sense and a penchant for having to be at a fancy affair every night of the week," FW Publishing VP of Marketing Mike Smith, who first hired Floyd, said. "Nancy handled all of it marvelously. She is a real pro and a great team member to the whole staff here at FWP. She'll be missed."
Floyd has also written for Taste of the South Magazine and began her career in corporate copywriting for companies including Groupon and Cengage Learning.
She is a graduate of Belmont University and a Cleveland, Ohio, native.
"Nancy has been a valued part of Nfocus for the past 10 years," magazine publisher Jennifer Trsinar Jezewski said. "Her vision, leadership and passion will leave their mark on our brand and FW Publishing for years to come. We wish her well at Hall Strategies and look forward to continuing to work with her in her new role."
