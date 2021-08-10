Seven months after Nashville SC re-signed General Manager Mike Jacobs and four months after re-signing head coach Gary Smith, the club has extended the contract of CEO Ian Ayre as well.
Ayre’s new deal will keep him in Nashville through 2026.
“We have a great team in place right now — on and off the pitch,” principal owner John Ingram said. “We have above-expectation results and a lot of momentum in the right direction, and that’s in large part because we have Ian leading the way. Our confidence in him continuing to do so at a high level is evidenced by this extension.
“Our success on the pitch and in the front office are absolutely linked, and Ian has been critical in building our club up to the major professional sports organization it is today. I look forward to bigger and better things ahead.”
Named CEO in 2018, Ayre has helped build Nashville SC into one of the top teams in MLS’ Eastern Conference. When he took the job, Nashville SC had just a handful of team employees as a small-market club in the second-division USL. Now, the team employs more than 100.
NSC set a Tennessee state soccer attendance record in its inaugural MLS match last year against Atlanta United, and the club became just the second-ever expansion side to win an MLS Cup Playoff match last season, making it to the Eastern Conference semifinals before falling to the Columbus Crew. Under Ayre’s leadership, NSC ranks in the top 10 of MLS in season-ticket sales, and the club is building toward the opening of its soccer-specific MLS stadium in Wedgewood-Houston next April.
“It’s been a blessing so far to see what Nashville SC has become, so it’s humbling to know that I will continue to be a part of this journey for years to come,” Ayre said. “I couldn’t image a better team and city to be surrounded by, and I will always be extremely grateful for being given the opportunity to lead this club. With our stadium getting ready to welcome fans through its gates in 2022, the future couldn’t be brighter.”
Ayre’s record of success dates back to his time with Liverpool FC (2010-2017), where he served as managing director until 2012 before being promoted to CEO. In that role, he secured a record-setting $160 million stadium expansion and was named the Premier League’s CEO of the Year in 2017. He then joined 1860 Munich before coming to lead the Nashville SC front office in 2018.
