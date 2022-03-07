Well-known activist investor Carl Icahn is further reducing his stake in Brentwood-based energy company Delek US Holdings.
The company announced Monday that Icahn and his affiliates have agreed to sell $64 million in Delek shares to the company. As part of the agreement, Icahn will withdraw his slate of nominees to the Delek board and stop acquiring more shares, according to a release.
The deal is scheduled to close no later than the end of the week and will result in Icahn’s subsidiaries owning less than 5 percent of the company’s outstanding shares.
"The combination of a strong cash balance and a robust refining margin environment provide us with flexibility to effectuate this transaction,” Delek CEO and Chairman Uzi Yemin said in the release. “This share repurchase reflects our confidence in the underlying business and reduces our shares outstanding by approximately 4.7 percent. Moving forward, we will continue to focus on running our system safely and reliably in an effort to capture the full benefits that this strong macro environment offers."
In 2020, Icahn-controlled CVR Energy attempted to buy Delek. Later, as it acquired as much as 15 percent control in Delek, Icahn’s group sought to install new board members and make major changes at the company.
CVR began distributing its Delek shares after its board push was unsuccessful in 2021.
Delek US Holdings is the Brentwood-based American arm of Israeli energy firm Delek.
Shares of Delek (Ticker: DK) were trading at $17.97, down 1.72 percent.
