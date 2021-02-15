The Midtown property home to the buildings housing beloved live music venue Exit/In and neighborhood bar Hurray Back has been offered for sale for an undisclosed asking price, Tennessee Lockout reports.
Located at 2208 Elliston Place on the so-called Rock Block, the property offers about 0.5 acres. Anthony Rentals and Gene Nash, among others, own the property, having paid $150,000 for it in 1976, according to Metro records.
Of note, Anthony Rentals sold for $2.9 million a separate Rock Block property in July 2020 to an entity tied to Nashville-based developer Tony Giarratana and real estate investor (and long-time Giarratana friend) Marc Stengel. The addresses of the property — slated for a major update (read here) are 2201/2205 and 2209 Elliston Place.
The owners of the Exit/In property have enlisted Axson West, a principal with Nashville-based Southeast Venture, to handle the marketing and sale of the property.
With the Exit/In property for sale, the club’s future is now a question, Post sister publication Nashville Scene reports (read here). Exit/In owner Chris Cobb tells Tennessee Lookout reporter Nate Rau that he and wife Telisha Cobb are hoping to buy it and are working with Grubb Properties, which has launched Live Venue Recovery Fund to assist owners of live music venues negatively impacted by the pandemic.
The listing is the latest in a string of activity for Elliston Place, which for years was anchored by, in addition to Exit/In, fellow live music club The End and now-defunct bar Gold Rush.
Last fall, just a few months after a historic marker was placed outside Exit/In, the property home to The End was sold. The End sits adjacent to the Louise Douglas Apartments, which are slated to be demolished and replaced by a Holiday Inn Express hotel (read here), although that project is now a question mark due to various factors.
The general Rock Block area was listed in 2019 at the top of Historic Nashville Inc.’s annual Nashville Nine list of endangered local properties with historic significance.
This post originally appeared in our partner publication, the Nashville Post.
