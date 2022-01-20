Following a recent conversation with my parents, I began to understand how much good and bad information and solicitations are bombarding people during TV watching time. They can’t seem to escape "one good deal after another." I normally don’t watch much TV, especially not the newscasts, so I was unaware of just how many “deals” I was missing!
Unsolicited cell phone calls are numerous and mailboxes are stuffed full of offers to buy your home, sometimes at a price that seems unrealistic. Obviously, every now and then it works out just fine. But, more often than not you hear about stories when it doesn’t. Some of my clients have called me for help with their family members in the middle of a conflict. As much as I would like to help, there is usually very little that I can do after the fact.
A signed agreement to buy or sell a home is a legally binding agreement and most of the time cannot be changed. This transaction is normally one of the largest financial decisions most people make in their lifetime. It involves so many details and information that can be misunderstood and result in great financial loss at the closing table. In a frantic marketplace like we see now in our area, critical details can be overlooked unless educated professionals who are working in their client’s best interest are involved in the transaction from start to finish.
According to the FBI website, elder abuse and fraud are rampant issues. Being concerned about my parents and their friends led me to share these guidelines for you to discuss with your family and friends:
- Always work with trusted and educated professionals when involved in any financial decision.
- Ask and review your responsibilities in the transaction. Know who is paying for things like title insurance, termite letters, taxes, home insurance, etc.
- Ask questions about anything you don’t understand.
- It’s always a good idea to have someone representing YOU in all kinds of transactions.
Even if you are a big fan of home improvement shows, there are a lot of things that you are not an expert in. The same premise should be understood in real estate transactions, especially with older members of your family that may not realize they need help or even want help or guidance with financial matters. Check in with them and have good conversations about what’s going on in their lives. Tread lightly when discussing sensitive financial topics and they may be more open to assistance in this area. You just might save them money and the stress of doing things on their own. It never hurts to have a licensed and experienced agent on your side!
As a licensed Realtor® for 20-plus years, I have attended classes and training to be able assist my clients when buying and selling homes. I am up to date with trends and activities in the marketplace. I have gained much real-life experience by helping friends and family work through many complex issues that occur during these transactions. I pride myself on being a valued professional in the transaction and am honored to be chosen to represent my clients. Always remember... "You've Got A Friend in Real Estate."
Jarod Tanksley 615.403.8265
Brentview Realty 615.373.2814
