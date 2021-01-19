IMAC Holdings has bought an Orlando chiropractic clinic to give it a second Florida foothold.
Terms of IMAC’s agreement to buy NCH Chiropractic, which does business as Synergy Healthcare, aren’t being disclosed but the Brentwood-based company says the all-cash deal values NCH at 1.4 times its 2020 adjusted cash flow and should close by the end of February. Word of the purchase of NCH comes a year after IMAC CEO Jeff Ervin and his team paid $200,000 for a practice in Bonita Springs, north of Naples.
“We are thrilled to commence 2021 in similar fashion to our strong 2020 start, with the acquisition of a profitable, highly synergistic therapeutic clinic operation,” Ervin said in a statement. “IMAC will seek additional acquisitions in Florida where we see a demonstrated need for our service offerings.”
The IMAC team, which runs 15 clinics in a handful of states, will add its lineup of regenerative rehabilitation services to NCH’s offerings before the middle of this year. The company’s shares (Ticker: IMAC) finished last week at $1.95, up about 15 percent from the previous Friday. Over the past six months, they have gained 50 percent.
This story first ran in our partner publication the Nashville Post.
