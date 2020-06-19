Orthopedic clinic operator IMAC Holdings this week sold more than $2.6 million worth of its stock to institutional investors, money its leaders plan to use to retire some debt and fund the growth of the company's clinic network.
Brentwood-based IMAC signed agreements to sell nearly 1.8 million shares at $1.50 each, which was about 12 percent below where the shares were trading at the time of the company's sale. After paying about $275,000 in fees and expenses, IMAC execs will take home nearly $2.4 million.
IMAC CEO Jeff Ervin and his team have been busy raising funds this year. They secured $1 million in March from Iliad Research & Trading to push forward their work on a stem cell-based treatment and a month later landed nearly $1.7 million in Paycheck Protection Program backing via Pinnacle Bank. The company runs 15 treatment centers in four states. On Friday afternoon, their shares (Ticker: IMAC) were changing hands at $1.56.
This post originally appeared in our sister publication, the Nashville Post.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.