Orthopedic treatment company IMAC Holdings has secured $1 million in funding from a veteran investor in small-cap public companies to help fund its efforts to develop a stem cell-based treatment.
Brentwood-based IMAC on Wednesday signed an agreement with Iliad Research & Trading to have the latter issue a promissory note of a little more than $1.1 million that will mature in 18 months and that comes with pricey terms.
Iliad, which is part of a group of companies run by Chicago-based John Fife that includes Chicago Venture Partners, negotiated a $115,000 discount on the note, which carries an interest rate of 10 percent per year. The note also grants Iliad a right of first refusal to future debt issuances and a right to the first $250,000 of every $1 million IMAC generates through stock offerings.
IMAC CEO Jeff Ervin and his team have already used some of Iliad’s funding to pay off $200,000 worth of promissory notes issued early this month by Ervin, COO Matthew Wallis and IMAC directors George Hampton and Gerard Hayden.
IMAC, which went public last year, on Thursday reported a 2019 operating loss of $6.2 million on revenues of $15.1 million. The company’s accounting firm has raised substantial doubts about IMAC’s ability to continue as a going concern, and Ervin and his team have said they expect to need to raise more capital.
Some of the Iliad funding will go toward IMAC’s work on the development of a stem cell treatment that can be used to regenerate torn or injured cartilage, tendon and ligaments, among other things. The company has licensed a product and plans to file an application with the Food and Drug Administration in the second quarter. If approved, the company’s plan for patient trials would cost between $400,000 and $700,000 and take up to five years.
IMAC’s deal with Iliad was signed a day after investors drove the company’s shares (Ticker: IMAC) up no less than 1,000 percent. The massive rise was an apparent short squeeze, where investors who had bet the beaten-up stock would fall further scrambled to try to close their positions as the stock climbed amid a broad market rally and trading in it was repeatedly halted. IMAC shares gave up about half of those gains Wednesday but were up 8 percent midday Thursday to about $2.40. They went public at $5 about 13 months ago.
This post originally appeared in our sister publication, the Nashville Post.
