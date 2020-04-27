A third local public company last week secured a forgivable loan under the federal government’s Paycheck Protection Program, with its CEO saying the program was designed for firms like his.
IMAC Holdings, which runs 15 orthopedic treatment clinics in four states and employs about 130 people, secured a PPP loan through Pinnacle Bank of nearly $1.7 million. Per U.S. Small Business Administration guidelines, the company intends to use that low-interest money to cover payroll and benefit costs as well as mortgage/rent payments and interest expenses from other debts. Doing so will allow the SBA money to convert into a grant.
Brentwood-based IMAC finalized its PPP funding last Tuesday, two days before SBA leaders tightened their guidance for the program and said many public companies likely wouldn’t qualify if they have “substantial market value and access to capital markets.” IMAC CEO Jeff Ervin on Monday told the Post his company was a great candidate for PPP backing because of its very small market capitalization — midday Monday, its equity (Ticker: IMAC) was worth about $14 million — and its difficulty in accessing capital markets.
To that last point, Ervin and his team last month secured $1 million in product development funding from a Chicago company that comes with a steep 10 percent interest rate and a number of stringent conditions.
“Our access to capital is very different than Shake Shack,” Ervin told the Post, referencing the burger chain that quickly became the poster child for larger and well-known public companies snagging PPP money. “IMAC fits the profile of what the funding package was intended for.”
IMAC, which went public nearly 15 months ago, joins restaurant company J. Alexander’s Holdings and drug developer Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in securing funding through the PPP. J. Alexander’s executives late last week said they’ll return their money while Cumberland’s executives said they’re assessing the changing situation.
SBA officials have given companies a “safe harbor” until May 7 to return money that they received under necessary standards that may no longer apply.
