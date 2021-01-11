IMAC Holdings CEO Jeff Ervin has named Sheri Gardzina the CFO of the Brentwood-based operator of outpatient orthopedic clinics, making permanent an arrangement that had Gardzina start to fill in the post in the spring of 2019.
Gardzina has been with IMAC since late 2017, when she joined as controller. Before that, she was controller of SmileDirectClub for about 15 months and, among other things, CFO of EB Employee Solutions and controller of care management services company Inspiris.
“Sheri has been an excellent addition to our management team since joining the company,” Ervin said. “She brings a wealth of financial and accounting experience to the company and I am excited to continue working with Sheri.”
Six-year-old IMAC owns or manages 15 clinics in a handful of states. Shares of the company (Ticker: IMAC) were up about 3 percent to $1.61 Monday afternoon. Over the past six months, they have risen about 30 percent.
Also: Raises for Community Healthcare Trust execs
The top executives of Community Healthcare Trust have been awarded sizable raises for 2021.
President and CEO Tim Wallace, who has led the eight-year-old real estate investment trust since its launch, will this year be paid a salary of $750,000, a 16 percent increase from 2020. Similarly, CFO David Dupuy’s salary is jumping from $392,000 to $460,000, a 17 percent pop. And Chief Accounting Officer Leigh Ann Stach will get a 2021 salary of $387,600, a jump of nearly 19 percent.
Word of the raises comes shortly after former COO Page Barnes stepped down from his role — he remains active with the company in a part-time role — but the pay boosts were approved in principle by the Community Healthcare Trust board in early November, before Barnes’ departure was announced.
Community Healthcare Trust shares (Ticker: CHCT) were down nearly 2 percent to $45.48 Monday afternoon. They have since July risen about 10 percent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.