Looking for something to do this weekend?
Open houses at Boiling Spring Academy started back up a few months ago and there’s another one coming up this Sunday.
The open houses for this historic one room schoolhouse are held for the public every third Sunday of the month from 2-4 p.m., from May through October. Locals are welcome to bike to the school house and there is also parking in the lot off of Moores Lane. There will be volunteers on site to answer questions and share about the building’s history.
For those who are unable to make it or would prefer a virtual tour of the school house, they can do so here. The free virtual tour allows users to explore the building and surrounding grounds in 360 degrees. It also provides prompts to learn about specific historic items.
Boiling Springs Academy was constructed in 1832 and opened its doors for the first time to students in 1833. It became a public school house in 1887 and was also used as a Presbyterian meeting house around the turn of the 20th century.
More information about Boiling Springs Academy can be found here. To learn more about the Brentwood Historic Commission, click here.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.