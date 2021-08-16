When Nashville SC rather quietly signed striker C.J. Sapong on Feb. 10, not many could have predicted he would be arguably the club’s best player 19 matches into the 2021 season.
But here we are, six months later, and Sapong is tied with Hany Mukhtar for the team lead with eight goals — five more than any other player on the roster — and has the second-most shots (38) and third-most shots on target (17).
Sapong has been so good, in fact, that two designated players NSC brought over on transfers — Jhonder Cadiz, who is on loan, and Ake Loba, who is working to get to full fitness — have been relegated to the bench because Sapong has given Nashville SC head coach Gary Smith little reason to look elsewhere for scoring.
For comparison’s sake, Cadiz has two goals and one assist in 14 matches. He has registered 25 shots and seven shots on target in 544 minutes played. Loba has only played in six matches since being signed this summer from Monterrey in Mexico. He has taken one shot in 123 minutes played.
Sapong, who was penciled in before the season as a late-match sub, has outplayed Cadiz and it’s really not even close. Smith, though, has really stumbled on something special up front with the triad of Sapong, Mukhtar and Randall Leal. Each player had an assist on both of Sapong’s goals in Nashville’s 5-2 drubbing of D.C. United Sunday at Nissan Stadium, while Mukhtar had one of Nashville’s other three goals.
“It's a lovely connection between what we would class as a front three, Hany, Randall, and of course C.J.,” Smith said. “I think they've connected incredibly well, especially [at Nissan Stadium]. They look so bright, so confident. I think that understanding leads to quick attacks, early crosses, areas that they start to understand and appreciate that their teammates may well be working into because there has got to be good quality between them.
“They're a great catalyst for each other, there's such a nice energy about it. They feed off one another, they've been assisting each other, they've been scoring off of those of course and they just look really, really bright for the group.”
Sapong has been on quite the roll lately. His two goals on Sunday give him five in his last five games. It is also his second multi-goal game of the year.
But it’s not just the goals that are making a difference, Sapong has been a shot-generating machine dating back to the beginning of July. In nine matches over that span, the 32-year-old has had at least three shots in six of them, and he’s taken multiple shots in all but two of them. He’s also had multiple shots on target in three of those matches.
“Confidence is a great thing, and C.J. is in a nice run,” Smith said. “He looks like he's going to score before he does. He's a handful, especially here. I keep saying that because there is a difference, there is a different feel of that group, and they looked even after the opening goal (on Sunday), it looked like there was a belief that 'We should turn this around. We'll do enough here to get it done.”
Last season, no Nashville SC player had more than four goals, four assists, 41 shots, or 18 shots on target. This year, Sapong already doubled NSC’s franchise single-season goal mark, and he’s on track to break records in the other three categories.
By season’s end, if he can hold off Mukhtar, Sapong could hold several of Nashville’s franchise single-season records.
Follow Michael Gallagher on Twitter @MGsports_
