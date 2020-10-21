The nonprofit organization Waves will host its biannual fall fundraiser Thursday, Oct. 29, that will feature singer-songwriters Phil Vassar and Jeffrey Steele as well as an online auction.
Titled An Intimate Evening with Phil Vassar & Jeffrey Steele, the event will focus on the musical talents of Vassar and Steele. All proceeds will benefit programming at Waves, a Williamson County nonprofit that helps individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities achieve their full potential.
Tickets can be purchased on the Waves website, and proceeds will benefit the Waves Adult Services and Early Learning Program.
As a way to illustrate the importance of the nonprofit, Waves has shared a story of one of its recipients:
Meet Christy Webb. Before the pandemic, Webb had a steady job in a mailroom.
When safer-at-home measures were placed throughout Williamson County, Webb was laid off. Since the safety precautions have been lifted, Webb has not been asked to return to her job. This is a situation that is all too common in 2020.
After being out of work for eight months, Webb has been able to interview and is close to obtaining a new job in retail. The promise of steady employment is refreshing for her. Even though she did not have employment for the majority of the year, she never had to worry about her living situation or if she would go without necessities.
Webb is a recipient of services through Waves Adult Services. Having a safe living environment and access to employment has been part of her support plan since she started receiving services. Webb has been receiving services from Waves for the past seven years. She is one of 75 adults receiving services from Waves.
Waves empowers individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities to reach their full potential through a variety of services. The Adult Services includes a Residential Program providing homes, care and support in six homes throughout Williamson County, a Day Program focusing on socialization and independent life skills training and job coaching and employment placement.
Waves also has an Early Learning Program that provides developmental therapy to children between the ages of 0 and 3 who have been diagnosed with a developmental delay or disability.
Attending the Oct. 29 virtual event will ensure that Webb and her friends continue to receive support. To learn more about this event and Waves programming, visit wavesinc.com.
Please consider purchasing a ticket to this online event that will take place on Oct. 29 at 7 p.m.
