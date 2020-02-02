As it had done the previous 18 years, the African American Heritage Society of Williamson County made sure Saturday night’s 19th annual Black Tie Affair ceremoniously exemplified the organization’s mission to chronicle the lives and contributions that African Americans have made for generations in Williamson County.
The sold-out crowd at Embassy Suites in Cool Springs enjoyed cocktails, a full meal and dancing to the sounds of songstress Johnnisa Danielle Sprawling and Julius Fisher and the Genius Band. Attendees also witnessed several businesses, organizations and individuals accepting awards that are presented each year, and many in the audience were recipients of a long list of door prizes.
The theme of this year’s Black Tie Affair was “Commemoration of the 15th and 19th Amendments — the right to vote.” The 15th Amendment, passed by Congress Feb. 26, 1869, and ratified Feb. 3, 1870, granted African American men the right to vote. The 19th Amendment, passed by Congress June 4, 1919, and ratified Aug. 18, 1920, guaranteed all American women the right to vote.
Of special note at this year’s event was the fact that Miss Tennessee served as honorary chairperson and mistress of ceremonies. Brianna Mason, a 2013 graduate of Ravenwood High School who earned a B.A. degree in psychology from the University of Tennessee in 2017 and a Master of Science in elementary education a year later, was crowned Miss Tennessee on June 29 last year. She is the first African American to win the title. On Dec. 19, she was a finalist for the Justice and Equality Scholarship in the Miss America competition.
Not too long ago, Mason had learned that she was a descendant of an enslaved person who was buried at the McGavock Cemetery at Carnton. She was part of an unveiling ceremony of the monument to the enslaved at the McGavock Cemetery in November, and she told the Black Tie Affair crowd how much that affected her.
“To think that I am a descendant of someone so strong, and that I have been able to accomplish things in my life and make my family proud,” Mason said. “But most importantly, to make my ancestors proud. It’s truly special and I’m very grateful for that opportunity. This is truly a full circle moment for me.”
The highlight of the evening was the recognition of the 2020 Historic African American Pioneer Family, the Bostic/Bostick family. Before the Civil War, larger numbers of people were enslaved in the Triune area of eastern Williamson County by the Bostick family from North Carolina. Heritage Foundation researchers were able to identify three branches of families who qualify as Pioneer Families:
Clara Bostick (1790-1900)
Henderson Bostick (1810-1879) and his wife, Violet (1820-1912)
Washington Bostick (born 1805) and his wife, Charlotte Bostick (born 1812)
During Saturday night’s event, Waddell Wright — family spokesperson and trustee of the family farm whose grandfather’s mother was Selena Bostick — joined several other family members in accepting the honor.
“It’s a legacy, it’s history,” Wright said. “It’s neat that someone else is interested in our history. We know it very well, and for it to be celebrated on a night like this is humbling. It’s really nice.”
Here are the awards presented at this year’s Black Tie Affair:
Business Awards
Crowder’s Trucking LLC — Richard and Wanda Crowder, owners
Chris’ Automotive Repair — Charles Christopher Harrison, owner
Civic Award
Gwendolyn Ann Bright
Communication Award
Home Page Media Group
Education Awards
Lou Ella Harrison
Dorothy Mildred Jackson
Organization Award
Mercy Community Health Care
Religion Award
Rev. Kenneth Hill
Volunteer Award
First Missionary Baptist Church
Preservation Awards
Dr. Eleanor Fleming
Telling a Fuller Story
City of Franklin
