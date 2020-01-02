We've just now entered 2020, a new decade full of opportunity for Williamson County athletics.
But as we look back at 2019, we survey what's been and remember the exciting year in county athletics.
There were many accomplishments, big upsets, key signings for athletes heading to college and coaching changes we could mention, and features to remember.
But here are the five definitive stories to come out of the county for its preps.
5. Franklin, Brentwood boys basketball make it to state tournament
The hardwood was a special place for the Franklin and Brentwood basketball teams this spring.
Both teams advanced to the state tournament, Franklin after a 30-year best season with Reese Glover leading and Brentwood as a perennial contender.
Franklin would lose to Bearden in the first round, while Brentwood would advance past Oakland in the first round to take on James Wiseman and Memphis East in a close loss.
4. Brentwood volleyball earns seventh-straight title
A state 'Battle of the Woods' earned Brentwood High School another notch in its unprecedented volleyball history.
Barbara Campbell's Lady Bruins topped Ravenwood in three sets to win a seventh-straight state championship.
"Seven is heaven," Campbell told the Home Page's Charlie Bateman after the victory.
3. Ravenwood, BGA girls soccer teams earn state trophies
Two all-WillCo state final games in the girls soccer championships brought home two state titles for WillCo teams.
The Ravenwood and Battle Ground Academy teams both played spoiler over the favored Brentwood and Christ Presbyterian Academy, respectively, to claim state titles.
Ravenwood won a state 'Battle of the Woods' against the then-undefeated Lady Bruins, while BGA finally got a 2019 win against CPA in soaring fashion.
2. Brentwood Academy, Franklin alums make it in NBA
We all knew that Brentwood Academy alum Darius Garland would make it big in the NBA.
Indeed, after a tough year at Vanderbilt spent mostly with injury, Garland wound up being taken high in the NBA draft. He went fifth overall to the Cleveland Cavaliers.
A fellow WillCo alum, Garrison Mathews of Franklin HS, wound up turning his stellar career with the Lipscomb Bisons into a two-way contract with the Washington Wizards.
Both players have already made impacts, with Mathews most recently scoring 28 points off the bench in a historic night for the Wizards.
1. Grace Christian Academy wins first men's soccer title with Carson Anderson returning for title finish
The best story to come out of the county this year wound up springing from a difficult situation.
Carson Anderson, a sophomore on the Grace Christian Academy boys' soccer team, missed most of the year with treatments ongoing for a fall '18 diagnosis of bone cancer. His teammates dedicated the season to him, which culminated in a Class A state finals appearance.
Anderson returned just in the right time, getting minutes in the team's 4-1 state victory over Gatlinburg-Pittman.
“It felt wonderful to be out there,” Anderson told Home Page sports reporter Mitchell Stephenson. “I love my team, I love my coaches, I love my fans, and my family. It’s all glory to God. We played hard, and came out and won 4-1 against a a great Gatlinburg-Pittman team. It just felt amazing to be out there to play today. I just have no words for how it feels.”
Anderson's victorious return to his team and the Lions' accomplishment marks the story of the year for Williamson County athletics.
We'll see what 2020 has in store!
