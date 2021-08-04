Brentwood will soon see the community's first beer festival and tickets are selling fast.
The inaugural event will feature dozens of beer and food vendors and live music from Jake Burman and Co. from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 14, with VIP guests welcome at 11 a.m.
General admission tickets are $65 and designated driver wristbands are $15. VIP tickets are sold out. All tickets must be purchased prior to the event, and there are limited tickets available.
Beer vendors will include Asgard Brewing Company, Austin Eastciders, Braxton Brewing Company, Cigar City Brewing, Common John Brewing, Common Law Brewing, Crook and Marker, Crosstown Brewing, Einstok Olgerd, Hap and Harry's, Hi-Wire Brewing, I Believe Brewing Company, Little Harpeth, Lone River, Michael Waltrip Brewing, Mill Creek Brewing Company, Montucky Cold Snacks, Naked River Brewing, Nashville Brewing Company, Oscar Blues, Monday Night, Rogue, Scofflaw Brewing, Sierra Nevada, Stone Brewing, Sullivan's Brewing, Swell, Terrapin Beer Company and Yazoo Brewing.
There will also be a variety of ciders and seltzers for those who don't drink beer but want to share in the celebration.
Food vendors will include Califarmia, Daddy's Dogs, Hoss' Loaded Burgers, Padrino's Pops, Smokin' Buttz, Steaming Goat and Zander's Woodfired Pizza.
"The idea for the Brentwood Beer Fest came from a desire to have a community focused event in Brentwood that brings people together for fun and to raise money for the ACE Foundation," Festival organizer Jeremy Bisceglia said in an email.
"What better way to do that is find a great outdoor space, invite some friends and serve some of the best local and regional beers, ciders and seltzers around. Throw in some live music and food trucks and you got yourself Brentwood’s best party!"
The event will take place at an outdoor pavilion at 9100 Crockett Road in Brentwood and will take place rain or shine.
All attendees must be at least 21 years old with valid identification to enter and no children or pets are allowed, including babies.
More information about the Brentwood Beer Festival, including purchasing tickets, can be found here.
