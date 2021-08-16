Brentwood's first Beer Festival kicked off on Saturday, drawing hundreds of beer lovers to try a variety of beer samples alongside a day of live music, food and crafts vendors.
The event took place from noon to 4 p.m. and included vendors Asgard Brewing Company, Austin Eastciders, Braxton Brewing Company, Cigar City Brewing, Common John Brewing, Common Law Brewing, Crook and Marker, Crosstown Brewing, Einstok Olgerd, Hap and Harry's, Hi-Wire Brewing, I Believe Brewing Company, Little Harpeth, Lone River, Michael Waltrip Brewing, Mill Creek Brewing Company, Montucky Cold Snacks, Naked River Brewing, Nashville Brewing Company, Oscar Blues, Monday Night, Rogue, Scofflaw Brewing, Sierra Nevada, Stone Brewing, Sullivan's Brewing, Swell, Terrapin Beer Company and Yazoo Brewing.
“The turnout has been fantastic, it’s more than we expected,” Brentwood Beer Festival founder Jeremy Bisceglia said. “We wanted Brentwood to have a beer festival and for people to be able to get out and have a good time.”
One of those vendors, Spring Hill-based Common Law Brewing, is a new business that’s preparing to begin beer delivery services to restaurants and bars in the coming months, and co-founder Mark Valencia said that the Brentwood Beer Festival showed off one of the most important aspects of the craft beer renaissance — community.
“Craft beer in Tennessee was mainly isolated to the big cities, Nashville and things like that, but we’re slowly starting to see things expand into local communities, and most breweries back in the day were designed to be something that was local and community-based,” Valencia said. “So the fact that we’re starting to see this branch out in Maury and Williamson County and right now in Brentwood is great.”
Organizers said that plans are already in the works to hold another beer festival next year.
