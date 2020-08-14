The 39th annual Inc. 5000 list includes 51 Middle Tennessee companies, with Nashville-based royalty free music company Soundstripe the highest ranked at No. 68.
For the state, 87 companies made the list. Nashville led the state with 23 companies. Brentwood had 13 companies make the ranking, with Franklin notching 12.
Of note, Brentwood-based Vaco earned a spot on the annual list for the 14th consecutive year. This time, the company ranked No. 3,732.
“It’s an honor to see our name on this esteemed list for the 14th year in a row, and we’re especially grateful for the inspirational stories within it as we fight through these unprecedented times,” Vaco co-founder and CEO Jerry Bostelman said in a release.
“At Vaco, we’ve been intentional about living our mantra of ‘six feet away and closer than ever’ as we rally around our employees, clients, candidates and communities. We always learn new ways to serve from the leaders on this list as we get it, together.”
The 2020 Inc. 5000 inclusions achieved a three-year average growth of more than 500 percent and a median rate of 165 percent. The Inc. 5000 companies’ collective revenue was $209 billion in 2019, accounting for more than one million jobs over the past three years.
Complete results of the Inc. 5000 — including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region and state — can be found here. The top 500 companies are also being featured in the September issue of Inc., now available on newsstands.
This post originally appeared in our partner publication, the Nashville Post.
