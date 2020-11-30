The rising number of COVID-19 positive cases in Williamson County has led to a temporary change in how the Williamson County Animal Center will accept stray dogs and owner-surrender dogs.
According to a press release sent by the WCAC, dogs will be accepted in either case only on an emergency basis. The measure, which went into effect Monday, is meant to reduce shelter traffic while the coronavirus continues its rate of increase. The adoption center is not affected by the change and will remain open for regular operations.
Williamson County residents who find a healthy stray dog should report it using the “found stray” form on the shelter’s website, and if possible, are encouraged to hold the animal for a “straycation” at their home during the required five-day stray hold period while the owner is sought (supplies provided).
Finders also will have priority for adopting the pet at the end of the straycation. Stray animals should be reported to the shelter immediately for the greatest chance to reunite these animals with their owners. The shelter will still be receiving stray cats, as usual, through its Community Cat program or intake department.
In addition, residents should post the found animal on neighborhood websites, lost/found pet sites on Facebook and other community web pages. All found pets should be checked for a microchip at the shelter or a veterinarian’s office.
Owner-surrenders of family pets require an appointment, and only emergencies will be accepted at this time. For all stray and surrender questions, call 615-790-5590, ext. 3400.
Williamson County Animal Center is located at 106 Claude Yates Drive, next to Franklin High School. The shelter is open Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Adoptable pets can be viewed at www.adoptwcac.org or on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.