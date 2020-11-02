Brentwood High School families were notified Monday afternoon that the school will be transitioning to remote learning Wednesday through the rest of the week due to increasing numbers of students and staff testing positive for COVID-19.
“At the end of the week, we will communicate about next week,” the notice from the Williamson County Schools district read. “[Tuesday] is a professional development day for teachers, so there is no school for students.”
A total of 29 Brentwood High students have confirmed cases of the coronavirus, according to the notice.
Students were advised to take their Chromebook home with them at the end of the school day Monday, as well as any needed supplies. Teachers will be reaching out Monday night and Tuesday to provide Zoom links and instructions for school on Wednesday.
“Any additional information regarding instruction or extra-curricular activities will be communicated by your teachers, coaches or administration,” the notice read.
