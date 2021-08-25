After a year away, the 15th Annual Concert 4 The Cure (C4TC) is positioned to be one of the event’s most memorable, with a mix of popular bands, an extensive auction, great food and the promise of raising tens of thousands of dollars for pediatric cancer research at Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt.
C4TC will take place Saturday, Sept. 11, on the great lawn of the Residents’ Center in Westhaven. Bands participating are Resurrection - A Journey Tribute, Eaglemaniacs and Vic and the Spoils. Tickets are available to the general public via the Westhaven Foundation website.
“We anticipate a big crowd this year, especially after a year off for the event,” said Matt Magallanes, board member for the Westhaven Foundation. “This event was started to help children and families battling unthinkable cancer diagnoses, so many people, sponsors and volunteers continue to step up and support C4TC and the Westhaven Foundation. It’s more important now than ever since we had to miss a year — these dollars go directly to our community and the continued hope of finding cures.”
Magallanes said the music lineup is sure to please everyone.
“It’s an incredible lineup this year,” he said, headlined by Resurrection. "They are one of the most well-known bands in the area and have built quite a national following. We also have Eaglemaniacs for fans of The Eagles, and they put on a great show. Of course, Vic and the Spoils will get everyone in the party mood to start things off. Throw in great food and drink and an extensive auction, and it will be a special evening.”
The headlining presenting sponsor this year is Southern Land Company. Other major supporters include Fidelity Investments, LSI, Johnston & Associates, DCR, Kelly Dougherty of Village Realty, Jack Daniel's, Stihl, Commercial Lawn Equipment, Westside Wine & Spirits and Sheridan Public Relations.
Lagunitas Brewing Company will provide beverages, and Westhaven Golf Club is providing a premium food and service experience for the VIP area. General admission guests will have access to numerous food and drink options as well.
Doors open at 4:30 p.m., as Vic and the Spoils kick off the music at 5. Ealgemaniacs follow at 6:30 and Resurrection closes out at 8.
Click here to purchase tickets. VIP tickets (lounge access, drink coupons and food) are $200, while general admission is $50.
Concert 4 the Cure was founded by the Stacey family and has drawn wide support throughout the Middle Tennessee area. Each year, this annual event takes place in the Westhaven community of Franklin, and presented by the Westhaven Foundation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.