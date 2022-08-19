Grayson Murphy will continue his basketball career at the next level. The former star point guard for Independence and Belmont signed with a professional contract with Phoenix Hagen in Germany on Thursday.
Phoenix Hagen operates out of the ProA, the second tier league of German professional basketball. While there, Murphy will team up with another former Belmont star in J.J. Mann.
Murphy concluded a decorated Bruin career in the spring as the Ohio Valley Conference's all-time leader in assists with 775 and steals with 281. He third in the Division I era at Belmont in assists and sixth in steals.
The Franklin native was named to the All-OVC First Team three times, earned two OVC Defensive Player of the Year awards, and was a two-time Lou Henson Mid-Major All-American.
Over the last 30 years in college basketball, Murphy was the sole player to accumulate more than 1,000 points, 800 rebounds, 700 assists, and 250 steals.
While at Independence, Murphy earned First-Team All-State and District 11-AAA MVP honors as a senior. He led the Eagles to a program-record 27 wins in 2016 and a state tournament semifinals appearance in 2017.
He finished his career at Independence as the school's all-time leader in points (2,093), rebounds (717), assists (591), and steals (393).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.