Just two years into his professional baseball career, Independence alum Robert Hassell III is headed to a new team.
Hassell was part of the massive trade package the San Diego Padres sent to the Washington Nationals to acquire star left fielder Juan Soto Tuesday ahead of the MLB's trade deadline.
Hassell, drafted eighth overall in the 2020 MLB Draft, spent roughly two years out in San Diego, spending a good chunk of that with the High-A Fort Wayne TinCaps. The outfielder was recently selected for the 2022 All-Stars Futures Game.
The new Nats prospect should elevate to being one of the crown jewels of Washington's farm system. He's the 23rd-best prospect in the MLB.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.