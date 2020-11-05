Several Nashville-area players were selected to the preseason Ohio Valley Conference team, and Austin Peay’s Terry Taylor was named the conference’s preseason Player of the Year for the second year in a row, making him the first player in Governors history to do so.
Taylor averaged 21.8 points and 11 rebounds per game last season — the first Govs player to average 20 points and 10 rebounds since 1978. He shot 55 percent from the field and was the only player in the conference last season to average more than one block (1.3) and one steal (1.3) per game.
Nationally, Taylor ranked fourth in field goals (285), seventh in total rebounds (362), double-doubles (18) and total minutes (1209:55), eighth in total points (718) and 10th in rebounds per game (11). He was named OVC Player of the Week eight times — tying an OVC record — and was one of just four players in Division I to average at least 20 points and 10 rebounds per game.
Joining Taylor on the All-OVC team is reigning OVC Freshman of the Year Jordyn Adams. Averaging 17.4 points per game, Adams shot 42 percent from the floor and was named OVC Freshman of the Week a school-record 10 times and was also named a Kyle Macy Freshman All-American. He became just the third Govs player to score 500 or more points in his freshman season and ranked fourth in the country in freshman scoring.
Belmont landed two players on the All-OVC team as well as Nick Muszynski and Grayson Murphy were picked as Bruin representatives. Muszysnki, a 6-foot-11 center, was the first Bruin to be named All-OVC as a freshman and sophomore and is the reigning OVC Tournament MVP. He averaged 15.3 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.6 blocks per game.
A Franklin native, Murphy led the country in total rebounds (245) for a point guard. He averaged 9.8 points, 7.4 rebounds, 6.2 assists and 2.6 steals per game last year. The 6-foot-2 Murphy was the only player in the country with at least 240 rebounds, 200 assists and 80 steals and set Belmont records for single-season steals (86) and assist-turnover ratio (3.69).
Carlos Marshall was TSU’s lone representative on the All-OVC team. He averaged 11.8 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game as a redshirt sophomore last year and was named to the OVC All-Newcomer team and was a second team All-OVC selection. He had 19 games scoring in double figures and was TSU’s leading scorer in 12 games.
Additionally, Austin Peay was picked as the preseason favorite to win the OVC, tying with Murray State in the coaches’ preseason poll. APSU and Murray both had 226 votes, with the Govs getting nine first-place votes and the Racers 10. Belmont was picked to finish third with 214 total votes and five first-place votes, while TSU was picked sixth.
Follow Michael Gallagher on Twitter @MGsports_
This post originally appeared in our partner publication, the Nashville Post.
