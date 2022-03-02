On their third try of the season, the Independence Eagles (22-7) conquered the Columbia Central Lions (24-4) Tuesday night 75-46 at Summit High School in the Region 6 4A semifinal.
“They (Columbia) have had a great year, and Coach [Nick] Campbell does an awesome job with that group,” said Independence head coach Mark Wilkins. “They have been on a mission all year and have been a tough team to beat.”
“It means a lot to us,” said Independence senior Cameron Bell. “We have not made it this far in years as a school. It is a gift.”
“We have played each team so many times that we know what everyone does,” said Independence sophomore Jett Montgomery. “We rebounded really well, and our defense was just lethal today.”
In the first quarter, Independence gained a slight advantage 9-5 with baskets by Montgomery, Bell, senior Owen Ries and freshman Tylan Lewis.
The Eagles held serve in the second quarter with 3-pointers and layups by Montgomery, Bell, Ries and senior Tyus Anderson to go ahead at the break 21-17.
Independence increased their margin in the third quarter with buckets in the paint and behind-the-arc shots by Montgomery, Ries, Anderson, Bell, Anderson and senior Matthew Whitt to pull ahead 43-30.
In the fourth quarter, Independence sizzled as the offensive onslaught and free throw clinic continued in the final frame by Montgomery, Anderson, Whitt, Lewis, Bell, Ries and junior Andrew Murphy giving the Eagles a 75-46 victory against district rival Columbia Central.
Columbia Central’s leading scorers were senior Q Martin with 24 points and sophomore Jordan Davis with eight.
Independence had four players in double figures: Montgomery with 23 points, who also collected his 1,000th career point on a dunk, Bell with 17, Ries with 13 and Whitt with 11.
“We have several guys that can score,” said Coach Wilkins. “It is important to see them all get points. Owen Ries is one that sticks out. We think he can really shoot the ball well. You’ve got to have a balanced attack that in the playoffs in order to be successful.”
“We did well playing inside out,” said Montgomery. “Matthew and Cameron were just beasts in the paint. Them having so much attention made it easier for me to get open shots. Transition was a big thing.”
“It was great focusing at the rim and just being patient,” said Bell. “Everyone contributed.”
Independence’s defense held Columbia Central to 46 points.
“It all goes back to rebounding,” said Coach Wilkins. “We are not going to steal it from them or take it every time. Our guys really stepped up to the challenge and took it personally. They really boxed out the best I have seen them do all year.”
“We did not let them have dribble penetration and get it into the high post,” said Bell. “That is where they are the most dangerous.”
Independence will play in the Region 6 4A championship Thursday night at 7 p.m. against Ravenwood at Summit High School.
“We have got to rebound the ball,” said Coach Wilkins. “They can shoot it really well and run a lot of different stuff against us.”
