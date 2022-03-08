Yarin Alexander and Jarred Hall almost single-handedly stopped Independence from going to the state tournament.
Alexander scored 22 points, including two dunks, and Hall added 16 points with six dunks in Lebanon’s 65-57 win over the Eagles in a Class 4A sectional Monday night.
“Oh, they’re great players,” Eagles coach Mark Wilkins said. “You know, extremely good athletes. They’re tough to match up with. That’s why they have the record they have.”
Independence (25-9) fell one win short of its first state tournament appearance since 2017.
Jett Montgomery led the Eagles with 21 points and Owen Ries added 16.
“Yeah, it was a great season,” Montgomery said. “I think we surprised a lot of people. It was really fun. We’re just so tight.”
Independence made vast improvements in its first season under Wilkins after going 10-11 last year.
The Eagles led most of the first eight minutes before the Blue Devils (28-6) rallied to take charge in the second quarter.
“They started off in zone and we’re a pretty good shooting team, so we were just nailing 3’s,” Ries said of Lebanon’s matchup zone defense. “They changed to man, but I still think we did a pretty good job. Our defensive intensity wasn’t that good the whole game. We weren’t keeping them out of the paint or anything like that.”
Ries made four three-pointers and Montgomery added three.
Independence led 20-16 after the first quarter, but Lebanon opened the second quarter with a 6-2 spurt to take a two-point lead and never trailed after that.
Lebanon outscored Independence 19-9 in the second quarter.
The Blue Devils built their lead to as much as 12 midway through the fourth quarter.
The game drew an overflow crowd of 2,405-plus as Lebanon earned its first state tournament berth since 2001.
Lebanon will face Clarksville (26-2) in a quarterfinal at Middle Tennessee State’s Murphy Center on March 16.
“This was the first home substate game we’ve hosted since ’95, so I knew that we would have a big crowd,” said Lebanon coach Jim McDowell, who is in his 11th season with the Blue Devils.
Lebanon handed Beech (34-1) its only loss in Thursday’s Region 5-4A championship.
The Buccaneers ended Ravenwood’s season in Monday’s sectional.
“We’re all coming together,” said Alexander, a 6-foot-6 senior guard. “We trust each other. We’ve been doing stuff as a team lately.”
The Blue Devils won their sixth straight since a one-point loss at Oakland.
“It feels incredible to do something that hasn’t been done here in a while, especially in the last 20 years so we’re just gonna enjoy it,” said Hall, a 6-8 junior forward who has nine offers including Ole Miss, Tennessee and Florida. “We know what we want. We’re still not satisfied. Overall, we just want to win a championship.”
Alexander only scored four points against Beech, but he was the first player in the gym for Sunday’s practice, taking extra shots.
“Jarred, they went diamond-and-one on him and really tried to limit his touches, but then once we got a lead and they had to come out, man, he’s just a great finisher in transition,” McDowell said. “Anytime he gets the ball in the paint he’s gonna go up there and try to rip the rim off. He’s a special player, he makes everybody else better, both of those two guys.”
Wyatt Bowling added 12 points for the Blue Devils.
McDowell was a reserve guard on the 2000 Lebanon team that made it to the state semifinals.
The Blue Devils returned to state the following year, but it took 21 years to get back.
“I’ve been trying to tell them how special it is to be able to get to go over there and play and just the kind of support they’re going to have and they got to see a glimpse of that tonight,” McDowell said.
Lebanon’s girls team made it to state the previous three seasons.
Matthew Witt scored 11 for the Eagles.
Sectional Round-Up:
Several other Nashville-area teams competed for a state tournament bid during the sectional round.
On the girls side, Page defeated Fulton 72-32 in the Class 3A Sectional.
East Nashville fell to Westmoreland 56-49 in the Class 2A Sectional.
Hillsboro lost to Beech 39-31 in the Class 4A Sectional, as did Ravenwood, who fell to Cookeville 64-47.
In the boys bracket, York defeated Pearl-Cohn 67-41 and Fairview fell 47-37 to Milan in the Class 2A Sectional, while East Nashville advanced with a 69-32 win over Jackson County.
In the Class 3A Sectional, Page was taken down by Fulton 69-61.
And finally, in the Class 4A Sectional, Cane Ridge clinched a bid with a 65-38 win over Walker Valley.
