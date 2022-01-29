The Independence Eagles (19-5, 4-1) scored rivalry bragging rights in victory over the Summit Spartans (7-14, 1-4) on Friday night, 75-45.
“Anytime you win a district game, it is great,” said Independence head coach Mark Wilkins. “To win this one over our archrival is a lot of fun. It means a little bit more for sure.”
“It is a huge win,” said Independence senior Tyus Anderson. “We love going up against Summit and that we came out on top tonight.”
“It is a great confidence booster for our team,” said Independence sophomore Jett Montgomery. “We came out and played really hard, so it was a fun one.”
In the first quarter, the Eagles got out to an early lead with three pointers and layups by Montgomery, Anderson, senior Owen Ries, senior Cameron Bell and junior Matthew Whitt to grab the advantage, 21-15.
Independence’s offense churned in the second quarter as the quintet of Montgomery, Ries, Anderson, Bell and Whitt caught fire in the paint and from downtown to keep the advantage at the break 37-28.
The Eagles continued their offensive clinic in the third quarter as Montgomery, Ries, Anderson, Bell and Whitt expanded the Independence lead to 57-37.
Independence poured it on with a scoring frenzy in the fourth quarter by Montgomery, Ries, Anderson, Bell, Whitt, sophomore Houston Hicks, junior Kayden Ridley, junior Joshua Owens and freshman Tylan Lewis to secure the victory, 75-45.
The Eagles full court pressure and zone defense created havoc on Summit’s offense, holding them to 45 points.
“Early in the game we gave up a lot of layups,” said Coach Wilkins. “Our guys kept battling. I think our press was a little better in the second half, and our guys came out with a lot of energy. Several steals and deflections led to our success.”
“We just dug deep and stopped whoever was in front of us,” said Anderson.
“We got rebounds and did not let them have second chance points,” said Montgomery.
Summit’s leading scorer was freshman Issac Power with 14 points.
Independence had outstanding offensive balance with five players in double figures: Ries with 18 points, Montgomery with 17, Anderson and Bell with 11 each, and Matthew Whitt with 10.
“It is huge,” said Coach Wilkins. “I guess you would say it is a coach’s dream. We have some guys that can score 30 points, but to spread it around and get everyone involved, I think that makes you better in the long run.”
“I feel like tonight was our best night moving the ball around,” said Anderson. “We got a lot of paint touches, which we teach in practice all the time, and it paid off.”
Summit will host Hillsboro next Tuesday.
Independence will have district opponent Nolensville at home on Tuesday.
“I want us to play with a lot of aggressiveness and our style of basketball,” said Coach Wilkins. “We have got to get the speed and tempo that we want.”
