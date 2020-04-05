A second Williamson County football player has decided to join the Big Orange this past week.
Independence athlete Chayce Bishop, son of former Titans safety Blaine Bishop, has indicated he's off to play for the University of Tennessee after he graduates.
"Surprise!!," Chayce Bishop shared on Twitter for his announcement.
Bishop joins his former Brentwood teammate Walker Merrill, who committed to Tennessee last week.
24/7 Sports didn't have on record an offer from the Vols for Bishop, showing the three-star prospect had interest from Vanderbilt, Michigan, Missouri, Memphis and Northwestern, among other schools.
Bishop tagged UT defensive coordinator and secondary coach Derrick Ansley in his post, hinting he could be playing in the secondary at the next level like his dad, who played at Ball State.
Bishop finished up his playing career with Independence last fall and will join the Vols this fall.
(0) comments
